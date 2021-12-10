Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: From 'Mughal-e-Azam' to 'Devdas' - best films of the 'Tragedy King'

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was born on December 11, 1922. Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, he made his debut as an actor in the film 'Jwar Bhata' released in 1944.

His first few films, including his Bollywood debut 'Jwar Bhata', could not strike a chord with the audiences. But his scintillating performance in 'Jugnu' in the year of Indian Independence, 1947, won hearts, making the film his first major hit.

Dilip Kumar holds the record for winning the maximum number of Filmfare awards. He was the inaugural recipient of the award and won the best actor Filmfare Award eight times.

For his contributions to film, the Government of India awarded him the country's third and second-highest civilian awards, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and also the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

He was also awarded India's highest accolade in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan conferred Kumar with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, their highest civilian decoration, making him the only Indian to have received the honour.

For the record, Dilip Kumar quit acting in 1998. That was the year Yusuf Sahab, as he was widely known to friends and fans alike, last faced the camera for Umesh Mehra's "Qila".

Take a look at some of his best movies over the years:

1. Mughal-e-Azam

In 1960, the historical film Mughal-e-Azam, where he played the role of Salim, became a blocbuster, and up until 2008, it was the second highest-grossing film in the history of Bollywood. In the film, he brought a new dimension to the love scenes he enacted with Madhubala, who played Anarkali. The iconic piece of cinema was helmed by K Asif and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji.

2. Naya Daur

Directed by BR Chopra, Naya Daur got both commercial and critical success. The film featured Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in lead roles. The film revolved around what happens when two good friends fall in love with a woman. It is best remembered for the iconic sequence in which Dilip Sahab beats his wealthy foe in a race. The film emerged as the second highest-grossing film of 1957.

3. Shakti

It was notable for being the first and only film to feature veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan together on screen. The film is regarded as director Ramesh Sippy's best work and is considered as one of the greatest films in the history of cinema.

4. Devdas

Devdas is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian movies ever made. It revolved around the romantic journey and emotional downfall of a young man from an influential family. An adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name, it received positive reviews, emerging as an evergreen classic. The film is also credited for establishing Kumar as the 'Tragedy King' of Indian cinema.

5. Ganga Jamuna

This was the only film produced by Dilip Kumar. The story set around an innocent man who is forced to become a dacoit. Dilip Kumar did perhaps one of his best roles in the film.

6. Ram Aur Shyam

In 1967 with Ram Aur Shyam, Kumar for the first time played a double role. After a bad spell at the box office for a few years, Dilip Kumar came back with a bang with Ram Aur Shyam. It was a major hit.

7. Kranti

Produced and directed by Manoj Kumar, Kranti marked the return of Dilip Kumar to the silver screen after almost five years in 1981. It ran for 67 weeks straight in the theatres and was declared a Golden Jubilee hit.

8. Madhumati

The famous film by Bimal Roy, starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala. It was one of the earliest films to deal with reincarnation and had a gothic noir feel to it. The legendary actor's performance in the film is among the best ones.

