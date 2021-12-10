Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: 10 iconic dialogues of Bollywood's first superstar

Dilip Kumar was born on December 11, 1922. Fondly addressed as Yusuf Sahab, Dilip Kumar is known for a number of iconic films like 'Devdas', 'Paigham', 'Naya Daur', 'Kranti' and 'Mughal-e-Azam' among others.

In a career spanning roughly six decades, Dilip Kumar was not only known for his method acting and superhit songs but also for his impeccable dialogue delivery that were popular with the audience.

It is said that the way he spoke his lines nobody else could. Apart from his charming personality and acting prowess, his style of dialogue delivery had earned him widespread recognition.

He rose to a level of prominence never achieved in Indian cinema before. A role model for many, a star, a legend, and the king of the golden era of cinema, Dilip Kumar has left behind a legacy for many acting enthusiasts to enjoy and learn from.

During the golden era of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar charmed millions of hearts with his performance in more than 65 films.

Let's look at some of the iconic dialogues of this legendary actor:

1. Hosh se keh do, kabhi hosh na aane pay

2. Kaun kambakht hai jo bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hai, main toh peeta hoon ki bas saans le sakun

3. Mohabbat jo darti ho wo mohabbat nahi, ayaashi hai... gunah hai

4. Duniya me dilwale ka sath dena, daulat waale ka nahi...

5. Jab amir ka dil kharab hota hai na...Toh gareeb ka dimag kharab hota hai..

6. Taqdeerein badal jaati hain, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai, shahenshah badal jaate hain, magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai, woh insaan nahi badalta

7. Insaan jab andha ho jata hai, toh usko rat aur din ke farak me tameez nahi rehti

8. Ek kranti marega... toh hazaar kranti paida honge

9. Main kisi se nahi darta, main zindagi se nahi darta, maut se nahi darta, andheron se nahi darta, darta hoon toh sirf khoobsurati se

10. Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin... sar uthake maanga jaata hai

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:19 PM IST