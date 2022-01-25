Dil Ka Gehna: Gauahar Khan stuns in new music video with Parmish Verma

After the excitement that its teaser created, 'Dil Ka Gehna' ft. Parmish Verma and Gauahar Khan is out now. Presented by Desi Music Factory the banner's collaboration with Gauahar Khan brings a melodious anthem about love beyond boundaries.

Released on the eve of Republic Day, the sweet love song has been sung by one of the most soulful singers of the music scene - Yasser Desai. With a signature desi flavour that the banner is known for, 'Dil Ka Gehna' has been penned by Rana Sotal.

Set in the pre-Independence era and mildly themed on patriotism, the song follows the love story of Parmish Verma and Gauahar Khan. Verma is a freedom fighter, who is in love with Gauahar, who's annoyed with his obsession with Independence.

Offering us a timeless melody, Dil Ka Gehna acquaints us with the love among couples of the young generation of the 1940s. Directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann, the video of the song takes us back in time and reminds us of our roots as a nation and our capacity to love.

About her collaboration with Desi Music Factory, Gauahar Khan says, "'Dil Ka' Gehna made me think about my grandparents during the 1940s. Today, we categorize our friends as the best friend, BFF, 2 AM friend, pen friend and so on. Most of the couples of the young generation in the 40s era just had each other. This is what Parmish and I are to each other in the song. Playing a feisty Punjabi girl from that era was super exciting. It feels great to be a part of the work of such wonderful presenters who created a touching story and concept. We're thrilled to bring this song to you."

Parmish Verma says, "'Dil Ka Gehna' is a story about my love for the nation and my love for Gauahar. It makes me proud to have this song released on the eve of Republic Day. Working on Desi Music Factory and Gauahar was such a fun ride back in the time when love seemed to mean more than it does now. I'm excited and looking forward to what the listeners have to say about it."

Anshul Garg, Founder and CEO, Desi Music Factory says, "We're happy to have collaborated with Gauahar Khan and Parmish Verma for such an interesting and heartfelt concept. I'm sure it will connect with the listeners who have been nothing but loving in their support for us. The song highlights the power of love that's beyond boundaries. It's an honour to be presenting this song on the eve of Republic Day."

'Dil Ka Gehna' is now available on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:01 PM IST