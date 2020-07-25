'Dil Bechara' review: Film critic Komal Nahta trolled for panning Sushant Singh Rajput's final film

'Dil Bechara', Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong, released on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday. Many Bollywood celebrities and countless admirers of the actor paid their tributes by watching it on the first day of release. Before the OTT release, popular film critic Anupama Chopra had announced that she won't be reviewing the film as she feels that there is no way she can do an unbiased review of the film. Republic TV also said that they want fans to enjoy the actor's last film without judgement, hence will not be publishing a review. India Today paid farewell to Sushant Singh Rajput by not rating the film with stars. Meanwhile, film critic Komal Nahta got trolled for panning 'Dil Bechara'.
His tweet read: "Sadly, neither does ‘Dil Bechara’ do justice to late Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent nor is it a good film. It is dull and depressing. "
Furious fans took to the comments section to brutally troll the film critic and trade analyst. A user wrote, "Thank you for writing this review and showing ur true face. So ur masters still paying you to taint his name even after his death ? They must really hate him that his death has exposed all the filth, right ?RIP BOLLYWOOD is near !"
Another commented, "It's an amazing movie. It's beautiful seeing to people falling in love facing cancer and trying to live life to fullest. But I want to tell you something, People like you are real cancer in society full of negativity in mind."
"Slave of bollywood lobbies and paid by them to write in this way so that stupid public gets distracted but sadly we are not distracted yet ,we will keep demanding CBI investigation.. keep tryin," wrote a user.
Here are the reactions to Komal Nahta's review: