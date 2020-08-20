'Dil Bechara' actress Swastika Mukherjee hits back at user who asked why she was flaunting her bra straps

A Twitter user recently questioned ‘Paatal Lok’ actress Swastika Mukherjee about flaunting her bra straps in the poster of her upcoming Bengali movie Tasher Ghawr. The actress, who was last seen in 'Dil Bechara', hit back at the user by sharing the poster of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's 'Desi Boyz' and asked him why was it okay for men to flaunt their briefs.
After Swastika shared the poster of her upcoming film, a user had commented, "Really interested to know why the director wants to show the bra straps in a poster. Assuming this has to do something with the story. All the best."
Replying to the comment, Swastika wrote, "Are we interested/do we question why directors make their heroes flaunt their briefs/underwear/chaddis in posters? We don’t, it doesn’t even cross our mind rather it’s kinda cool. But a woman’s bra strap raises curiosity. There’s no story, it’s time we get used to normal things."
The user reacted to the posters saying, "Yes its normal and I know it. In Desi Boyz both the male characters played male strippers and it's kind of justify the poster. All I wanted to know about the connection between the poster and the theme of the movie. Anyways will find it on 3rd September."
Swastika further lashed out at the user and commented, "Strippers showing off their underwear is justified, father showing his boxer is justified, rebels in chaddis also justified BUT bra strap of a woman at home needs backing. Content, storyline, director’s intention, plots, sub plots all should be clarifying that bra strap. Why ?"
"Meri bra, meri strap. Dikhau, na dikhau, meri marzi. Iske andar story kya hoga ? Film poster me bra strap kyu dikh raha hain ? Is ka bhi connection chahiye with the plot?" she added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)