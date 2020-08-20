'Dil Bechara' actress Swastika Mukherjee hits back at user who asked why she was flaunting her bra straps

A Twitter user recently questioned ‘Paatal Lok’ actress Swastika Mukherjee about flaunting her bra straps in the poster of her upcoming Bengali movie Tasher Ghawr. The actress, who was last seen in 'Dil Bechara', hit back at the user by sharing the poster of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's 'Desi Boyz' and asked him why was it okay for men to flaunt their briefs.

After Swastika shared the poster of her upcoming film, a user had commented, "Really interested to know why the director wants to show the bra straps in a poster. Assuming this has to do something with the story. All the best."

Replying to the comment, Swastika wrote, "Are we interested/do we question why directors make their heroes flaunt their briefs/underwear/chaddis in posters? We don’t, it doesn’t even cross our mind rather it’s kinda cool. But a woman’s bra strap raises curiosity. There’s no story, it’s time we get used to normal things."