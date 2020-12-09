'Dil Bechara' actress Sanjana Sanghi's new ad faces backlash for 'promoting violence against men'; ASCI replies

'Dil Bechara' actress Sanajan Sanghi's latest ad for Lionsgate Play is currently receiving flak for 'promoting violence against men' and The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has processed a complaint against the same.

In the commercial, the actress is seen slapping the male actor eight times as the duo try to figure out which film to watch on the streaming app. After the eighth slap, the actor tells Sanghi to stop, she quips, "Okay, we'll watch the eighth film on the list."

"Are you going this crazy while picking what to watch? We have a solution for your confusion!" read their official tweet.