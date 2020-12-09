'Dil Bechara' actress Sanjana Sanghi's new ad faces backlash for 'promoting violence against men'; ASCI replies

'Dil Bechara' actress Sanajan Sanghi's latest ad for Lionsgate Play is currently receiving flak for 'promoting violence against men' and The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has processed a complaint against the same.
In the commercial, the actress is seen slapping the male actor eight times as the duo try to figure out which film to watch on the streaming app. After the eighth slap, the actor tells Sanghi to stop, she quips, "Okay, we'll watch the eighth film on the list."
"Are you going this crazy while picking what to watch? We have a solution for your confusion!" read their official tweet.
The 'absurd' commercial didn't go down well with netizens and they took to the micro-blogging site to slam the makers.
Actress Pooja Bedi tweeted, "Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights."
"What a deplorable and pathetic advert! Sack the agency-client that agreed to this," wrote another seemingly furious Twitter user.
After Men's Day Out India - an organisation that publishes articles about Men's rights and gender biased laws - called out Lionsgate and tagged The Advertising Standards Council of India, the agency wrote, "Thank you for tagging us, we are already processing the complaint against this advertisement."
