'Dil Bechara' actress Sanjana Sanghi tops IMDb's 'Breakout Stars of Indian Streaming Films and Web Series' list

MUMBAI: IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today unveiled the 2020 Top 10 Breakout Stars of Indian streaming films and web series. For the first-time ever, IMDb is recognizing the top stars featured in an Indian streaming film or web series who had breakthrough career moments this year. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings, reviews of professional critics or box office performance, IMDb determines its definitive top 10 lists using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors.

IMDb Top 10 Breakout Stars of Indian Streaming Films and Web Series in 2020 are:

1. Sanjana Sanghi

2. Isha Talwar

3. Harshita Gaur

4. Swastika Mukherjee

5. Aahana Kumra

6. Shreya Dhanwanthary

7. Tripti Dimri

8. Jaideep Ahlawat

9. Nithya Menen

10. Niharika Lyra Dutt

Among the stars of Indian streaming titles who charted in the top 1,000 on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart for the first time in their careers in 2020, these 10 consistently ranked highest throughout the year. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

“With the unprecedented popularity of streaming movies and web series this year, we are thrilled to highlight the Indian actors and actresses from these projects who saw a tremendous rise on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart as fans and professionals turned to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about them,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “We congratulate these actors and actresses on their breakout success this year and look forward to watching their careers continue to grow," he added.

Top Breakout Star Sanjana Sanghi’s thoughtful portrayal as Kizie in Dil Bechara, the Hindi adaption of John Green's A Fault of our Stars, was celebrated by fans worldwide and currently has an IMDb rating of 7.9. The film also gained attention as actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final performance.

Streaming series Mirzapur has landed actresses Isha Talwar and Harshita Gaur the No. 2 and 3 spots on the Breakout Stars list.

Three actors from streaming series Paatal Lok -- Jaideep Alawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt and Swastika Mukherjee -- have earned spots on the year-end list.

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who stars in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is also on the list.