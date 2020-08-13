'Dil Bechara' 9.0, 'Gunjan Saxena' 4.6 - Why IMDb ratings are practically worthless now

Movie rating sites such as Rotten Tomatoes or IMDb have long served as a medium to help passive movie buffs decide if any celluloid is worth the watch.

While Rotten Tomatoes still holds its position to provide a certain level of honest reviews, IMDb has become tainted with trolls dragging down Bollywood movies.

It all began when Deepika Padukone stood in solidarity with JNU protestors, days before the release of her film ‘Chhapaak’.

Her move didn’t sit well with a section of fans and audience who decided to boycott the film. This resulted in many giving it a low rating on IMDb.

The same course of action was repeated in a different way after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

The actor’s death sparked a debate on nepotism as many accused B-town bigwigs of sabotaging Rajput’s career.