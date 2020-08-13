'Dil Bechara' 9.0, 'Gunjan Saxena' 4.6 - Why IMDb ratings are practically worthless now

Movie rating sites such as Rotten Tomatoes or IMDb have long served as a medium to help passive movie buffs decide if any celluloid is worth the watch.
While Rotten Tomatoes still holds its position to provide a certain level of honest reviews, IMDb has become tainted with trolls dragging down Bollywood movies.
It all began when Deepika Padukone stood in solidarity with JNU protestors, days before the release of her film ‘Chhapaak’.
Her move didn’t sit well with a section of fans and audience who decided to boycott the film. This resulted in many giving it a low rating on IMDb.
The same course of action was repeated in a different way after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.
The actor’s death sparked a debate on nepotism as many accused B-town bigwigs of sabotaging Rajput’s career.
In order to make up for the loss of their loving actor, fans and the troll army gave his last film ‘Dil Bechara’ 9.0 ratings on IMDb.
‘Dil Bechara’ is based on the 2014 Hollywood hit, "The Fault In Our Stars", which was adapted from novelist John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.
Although many film critics and unbiased movie buffs asserted that the film wasn’t all that good to receive all the hype, it only made the cut owing to Rajput’s demise.
The next most-awaited film was Janvhi Kapoor starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.
The film which released on August 12 received mixed reviews as well. However, IMDb ratings for the same were on an average of 4.6 with many giving just 1 star.
Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta called out the review platform on Twitter for the difference in ratings.
Sinha wrote, “IMDb is officially a hoax platform now. Absolutely f****** clueless of technology.”
Mehta added, “Since the cops are busy investigating purchase of views on YouTube can they also investigate the troll armies that infest twitter and give false ratings on IMDb? Will they?”
'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' chronicles the journey of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, essayed by Janhvi, who takes on a mission to make her father proud and carve a niche for herself in the Armed Forces.
The film documents the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who made history when she became the first Indian woman in combat during the Kargil War.
Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.