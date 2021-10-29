'Differentiation and bias does exist': Aahana Kumra says she once lost a big project via a talent agency

Having started her acting journey with theatre, Aahana Kumar has portrayed memorable and different roles that has showcased her range as a versatile actor. The actress is currently in news for her highly-anticipated web series ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ that delves into the lives of agents who manage celebrities and talents and their hectic, day-to-day schedules.

For Aahana, the series is quite special for various reasons. She will be seen portraying a character of a talent agent on screen for the first time, something that she has experienced over the years working closely with her agents, as a celebrity.

Also, the actress, who is pinning all hopes on the show, believes that it will be a turning point in her career.

Talking about her journey and her association with the show, Aahana says, “Hats off to the talent managers who manage the life of celebrities. Through my character, I have tried to understand and inculcate that into my role. I have also sat with my managers and discussed with them at length and understood their work culture and how they operate. It is a tedious job.”

“Contrary to this, sometimes there is a bifurcation in categories of clients amongst talent agencies and talent managers. Sometimes, as celebrities, we are also at the losing end, like for instance, I have lost one of the biggest projects, which I got to know later from the producers of the respective project. That project went to the privileged category of A-list actors. So this kind of differentiation and bias does exist in our field. So while you have the best of the people working with you, managing your daily schedules, there is also a bit of an issue of how the chain of talent agencies internally functions,” Aahana adds.

Having proved her mettle as an actor across all entertainment formats, Aahana has successfully carved a niche for herself with films including ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, ‘Khuda Haafiz’, 'Accidental Prime Minister', among others. In the web space, the actor has successful shows right from 'Betaal', 'Ranbaaz', ‘Forbidden Love’, to ‘Yours Truly’ and ‘Marzi’ among others to her credit.

