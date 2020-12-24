'Didn't take you to the asylum': Taapsee Pannu and Sujoy Ghosh share a 'mental' joke

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh find the idea of being a mental asylum inmate funny, going by their social media exchange on Thursday.

The conversation began after Taapsee took to her verified Twitter account to announce she had wrapped up the Ranchi schedule of her upcoming sports film Rashmi Rocket.

"What a wonderful experience to shoot in Ranchi, Jharkhand. My first time in the city and taking back some really good memories and an after taste of litthi chokha. Amazing world standard tracks and stadiums," tweeted the actress.