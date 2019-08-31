Didn't like being called a druggie: Vicky Kaushal on drug test controversy

A recent video posted by Karan Johar from his star-studded house party became the talk of the town. Soon after the video went viral, an MLA from Delhi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed and accused that the stars were in a drugged state in the said video. Nonetheless, Milind Deora defended the celebrities present in the video saying that his wife was also invited to that party and drugs were not consumed. However, not backing out from the situation, Manjinder went on to ask the celebs to undergo a drug test to prove their innocence.

Among the celebrities, Vicky Kaushal was one of them and was not able to comment on the situation because of his professional commitments. During the promotions of his debut music video, ‘Pachtaoge’, Vicky finally reacted to the said controversy and says it was not fair for him to factualise his assumptions. He went on to say that it did have an effect on him and it wasn’t pleasant for him to being called names like that.