'Didn’t know the meaning': Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for using casteist slur in latest video

Yuvika met Prince during "Bigg Boss 9", and after dating each other for a while, they got married in October 2018.

Yuvika has featured in films like "Om Shanti Om", "Naughty @ 40", "The Shaukeens" and "Veerey Ki Wedding". "Bigg Boss" and "Nach Baliye" apart, she has also featured in the television reality show "Box Cricket League 2".

Earlier, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” actor Munmun Dutta was booked for using the same slur in a makeup tutorial video.

The comment created widespread furore and Munmun apologised saying she was "genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word".

Dutta has been booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The FIR was registered by a convener of National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. The person also produced a compact disc with the video, which hurt the sentiments of the community.