'Didn’t know the meaning': Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for using casteist slur in latest video

Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary has apologised for using a casteist slur in her latest YouTube video.
The "Om Shanti Om" actress shared a vlog in which she used the word “b****i” which went viral on social media inviting netizens fury.
The video shows her husband Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session while Yuvika taunts him suggesting this is why she isn’t dolled up too often.
Yuvika issued a statement on Twitter apologising for the same and wrote, “Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand love you all.”
Yuvika met Prince during "Bigg Boss 9", and after dating each other for a while, they got married in October 2018.
Yuvika has featured in films like "Om Shanti Om", "Naughty @ 40", "The Shaukeens" and "Veerey Ki Wedding". "Bigg Boss" and "Nach Baliye" apart, she has also featured in the television reality show "Box Cricket League 2".
Earlier, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” actor Munmun Dutta was booked for using the same slur in a makeup tutorial video.
The comment created widespread furore and Munmun apologised saying she was "genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word".
Dutta has been booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The FIR was registered by a convener of National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. The person also produced a compact disc with the video, which hurt the sentiments of the community.
