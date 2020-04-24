'Didi, what is this behaviour?': Sobhita Dhulipala gets exposed after 'lying' about magazine cover

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan India and shared some stunning pictures from the shoot. The 'Ghost Stories' actress claimed that she had done her own hair, make-up and styling and taken the pictures on her phone, with the help of her 'new friend' - timer. However, an Instagram page exposed the actress and shared the behind-the-scenes from the shoot.

Sobita recently took to the photo-sharing app to share pictures from her shoot. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house. It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something - even if it is just pictures; it has been humbling to come in contact with people who nurture an individual voice and give it a public platform.

I spent a couple of days photographing myself for this story for Cosmopolitan magazine, not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn’t need to be anything but truthful and relevant.

Cheers to significance that is found in simplicity.

Cheers to joy that is multiplied by the spirit of sharing.

Cheers to women rooting for women."