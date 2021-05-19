Did you spot late actor Asif Basra in 'The Family Man' season 2 trailer? Watch video

Actor Asif Basra, known for starring in movies such as "Jab We Met", "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" and "Kai Po Che!", died in November 2020. He was 53.

He committed suicide by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog in Dharamshala.

No suicide note was recovered. It was learnt that Basra, who was under depression, was staying here with a British woman.

On Wednesday, makers of the much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series "The Family Man" dropped its trailer.

The two-minute-forty-nine-second trailer features Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. It showcases Tiwari as he is pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni.