Did you spot late actor Asif Basra in 'The Family Man' season 2 trailer? Watch video

Actor Asif Basra, known for starring in movies such as "Jab We Met", "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" and "Kai Po Che!", died in November 2020. He was 53.
He committed suicide by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog in Dharamshala.
No suicide note was recovered. It was learnt that Basra, who was under depression, was staying here with a British woman.
On Wednesday, makers of the much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series "The Family Man" dropped its trailer.
The two-minute-forty-nine-second trailer features Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. It showcases Tiwari as he is pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni.
The nine-part season of the thriller will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack.
Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.
However, what grabbed eyeballs for a brief period was Asif Basra’s role as a psychologist, helping Manoj and Priyamani whose relationship has hit a roadblock.
In his over two decade-long career, Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features like "Black Friday", "Parzania" and "Outsourced".
Among his notable performances in Hindi cinema, Basra played a cunning stall owner in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film "Jab We Met", alongside the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.
He played the father of Emraan Hashmi's Shoaib Khan in Milan Luthria's "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" (2010).
Basra was last seen in the Hotstar TV series 'Hostages' and in Amazon Prime Video's smash-hit series "Paatal Lok".
Meanwhile, "The Family Man" season 2, marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.
It has been created and directed by Raj and DK and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021.