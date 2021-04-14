Did you spot Huma Qureshi in Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' trailer?

When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who is now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it is with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone to retrieve USD 200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing's for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

The movie that is slated to release on May 21 on Netflix stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.