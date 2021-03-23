Did you spot Bhagyashree in Kangana's 'Thalaivi' trailer? Actress marks Bollywood comeback after 11 years

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the first trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' was unveiled. The biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu.

The much-awaited trailer of the film shows Kangana portraying the journey of Jayalalithaa from being an actor to a revolutionary leader.

'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree is also seen making a blink-and-miss appearance in the three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer. She will seen playing the role of the late politician's mother Vedvalli.

Check out the trailer her: