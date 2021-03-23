Did you spot Bhagyashree in Kangana's 'Thalaivi' trailer? Actress marks Bollywood comeback after 11 years

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the first trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' was unveiled. The biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu.
The much-awaited trailer of the film shows Kangana portraying the journey of Jayalalithaa from being an actor to a revolutionary leader.
'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree is also seen making a blink-and-miss appearance in the three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer. She will seen playing the role of the late politician's mother Vedvalli.
Check out the trailer her:
Bhagyashree chose to stay away from films after her marriage and decided to look after her family. She was last seen in Kannada language film 'Seetharama Kalyana'.
Her last Bollywood film was Suniel Shetty-starrer 'Red Alert: The War Within', which is based on the true story of Narasimha who gets caught up in a clash between police and Naxalites. She was seen playing the role of Uma in the film.
On Tuesday, the actress also took to Twitter to wish Kangana on her birthday.
"Wish you a very happy birthday reel daughter @KanganaTeam God bless you with success. It was a pleasure watching your portrayal of #Jayalalithaa ....you did complete justice with your effort. #Thalaivi," she tweeted.
Speaking on her role in the biopic, Bhagyashree had said, “I play a key role in the film and my character brings about a turning point in 'Thalaivi's life. Kangana and I have a lot of scenes together, and the entire team loved our on-screen chemistry. It was fun working with her because she is a fantastic artiste, who puts a lot into her performances. It was great to get back to the set after a very long time.”
When asked about working with Kangana, she'd said, “I had first met Kangana in 2006, when she had just started her career. Even on the set of 'Thalaivi', she is extremely respectful, and greets me as soon as she reaches the set.”
Helmed by A. L. Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release.
The movie also stars Arvind Swami as politician M. G. Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi and Jisshu Sengupta in a pivotal role.
The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.