Did you see these pics of Kareena Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Dia Mirza and other B-town celebs?

Mumbai has always been an attractive city for everyone and so for Bollywood. One can easily find a celebrity around the city as they go about their daily routine and work commitments. Lucky for us, we have the shutterbugs, who make sure fans don’t miss a glance of their favourite celebs.

Many celebs stepped out and were spotted around the city and on the airport. Kareena Kapoor Khan touched down Mumbai at midnight as she came back from London, where she was shooting for ‘Angrezi Medium’ with Irrfan Khan. Dia Mirza, Priya Varrier, Sonali Bendre with family were also spotted by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport.

Emraan Hashmi was seen yesterday as he was leaving from Chitrakoot Studios, Andheri. Kriti Sanon was clicked by the media as she stepped out of her car outside Maddock Office. Varun Dhawan was spotted outside his dance class in Andheri, as he rocked his newly coloured spikes.

Dangal star Fatima Sana Sheikh and Mandana Karimi were clicked at Kitchen Garden in Bandra. Sagrika Ghatge was snapped outside clinic in Bandra. Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Webber was snapped with daughter Nisha in Juhu. Salman Khan’s rumoured love interest Iulia Vantur was snapped outside Pali Hill café in Bandra. Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted outside Bastian in Bandra.