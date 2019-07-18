Bollywood

Updated on IST

Did you see these pics of Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Hrithik Roshan and others?

By FPJ Web Desk

Today morning was all about airport spotting for shutterbugs.

Did you see these pics of Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Hrithik Roshan and others?

Today morning was all about airport spotting for shutterbugs. Hrithik Roshan who is currently enjoying the success of Super 30 was seen at the Private Airport of Mumbai. Raveena Tondon spotted by shutterbugs at airport in a stunning black dress a camouflage jacket.

Akshay Kumar who was enjoying his vacation with daughter Nitara and Twinkle Khanna was snapped on his way back from London for the trailer launch of his upcoming film Mission Mangal.

Director-Choreographer Farah Khan and evergreen actor Anil Kapoor also spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for Delhi this morning. T-series owner Bhushan Kumar was also snapped at Mumbai airport earlier today.

Yesterday Malaika Arora was snapped outside Sequel Bistro in Bandra with bestie Aditi Govitrikar and son Arhaan. Esha Gupta was clicked by paps in the city, she was all smiles to camera in red and white polka dot crop top with pink handbag.

Hrithik Roshan who is currently enjoying the success of Super 30 was seen at the Private Airport of Mumbai.
Hrithik Roshan who is currently enjoying the success of Super 30 was seen at the Private Airport of Mumbai.
Akshay Kumar who was enjoying his vacation with daughter Nitara and Twinkle Khanna was snapped on his way back from London.
Akshay Kumar who was enjoying his vacation with daughter Nitara and Twinkle Khanna was snapped on his way back from London.
Director-Choreographer Farah Khan spotted at the airport leaving for Delhi.
Director-Choreographer Farah Khan spotted at the airport leaving for Delhi.
Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor also spotted at the Mumbai airport as he left for Delhi this morning.
Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor also spotted at the Mumbai airport as he left for Delhi this morning.
Raveena Tondon spotted by shutterbugs at airport in a stunning black dress a camouflage jacket.
Raveena Tondon spotted by shutterbugs at airport in a stunning black dress a camouflage jacket.
T-series owner Bhushan Kumar was also snapped at Mumbai airport earlier today.
T-series owner Bhushan Kumar was also snapped at Mumbai airport earlier today.
Yesterday Malaika Arora was snapped outside Sequel Bistro in Bandra with bestie Aditi Govitrikar and son Arhaan.
Yesterday Malaika Arora was snapped outside Sequel Bistro in Bandra with bestie Aditi Govitrikar and son Arhaan.
Aditi Govitrikar at Sequel In Bandra.
Aditi Govitrikar at Sequel In Bandra.
Arhaan with mommy Malaika at Sequel in Bandra.
Arhaan with mommy Malaika at Sequel in Bandra.
Esha Gupta was clicked by paps in the city, she was all smiles to camera in red and white polka dot crop top with pink handbag.
Esha Gupta was clicked by paps in the city, she was all smiles to camera in red and white polka dot crop top with pink handbag.
Evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit clicked by shutterbugs in the city.
Evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit clicked by shutterbugs in the city.
Ishan Khatter all smiles to paps.
Ishan Khatter all smiles to paps.
Pooja Hegde snapped at Mumbai airport today.
Pooja Hegde snapped at Mumbai airport today.
Sunny Leone with her kids in Juhu.
Sunny Leone with her kids in Juhu.
Akshay Kumar at his most awaited film Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Akshay Kumar at his most awaited film Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Vidya Balan at Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Vidya Balan at Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Taapsee Pannu at Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Taapsee Pannu at Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Kriti Kulhari at Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Kriti Kulhari at Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Nithya Menen at Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Nithya Menen at Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Sharman Joshi at Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.
Sharman Joshi at Mission Mangal's trailer launch at Fun Republic in Andheri.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

Recent Stories

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in