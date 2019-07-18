Did you see these pics of Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Hrithik Roshan and others?

Today morning was all about airport spotting for shutterbugs. Hrithik Roshan who is currently enjoying the success of Super 30 was seen at the Private Airport of Mumbai. Raveena Tondon spotted by shutterbugs at airport in a stunning black dress a camouflage jacket.

Akshay Kumar who was enjoying his vacation with daughter Nitara and Twinkle Khanna was snapped on his way back from London for the trailer launch of his upcoming film Mission Mangal.

Director-Choreographer Farah Khan and evergreen actor Anil Kapoor also spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for Delhi this morning. T-series owner Bhushan Kumar was also snapped at Mumbai airport earlier today.

Yesterday Malaika Arora was snapped outside Sequel Bistro in Bandra with bestie Aditi Govitrikar and son Arhaan. Esha Gupta was clicked by paps in the city, she was all smiles to camera in red and white polka dot crop top with pink handbag.