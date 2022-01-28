Did you notice THIS common thing in Mouni Roy, Deepika Padukone and Patralekhaa's wedding outfits?

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar as per Bengali and Malayali traditions in Goa on January 27.

The bride looked absolutely gorgeous on her special day, according to several photos and videos from her grand wedding ceremony that have surfaced online.

For the Bengali wedding, the 'Naagin' actress wore a red lehenga featuring intricate gold detailing. But what caught everyone's attention is her veil. It features beautiful Sanksrit words.

Taking cues from Deepika Padukone and Patralekhaa, Mouni also got words in Sanskrit embroidered to her veil's borders that read, "Aayushmati Bhava", which means being blessed.

For the unversed, Mouni is a Bengali beauty and Suraj is originally, a Malayali from Bengaluru.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:45 PM IST