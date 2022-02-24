Did you notice Priyanka Chopra's daughter's nursery with Lord Krishna in latest Instagram post?

A month after global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed her daughter via surrogacy, the actor-producer has offered a glimpse into what supposedly looks like her baby girl’s nursery.

Captioned as “photo dump”, the former Miss World shared a series of pictures, including one with husband Nick Jonas and her dogs Diana and Panda.

However, one of the images show a bunch of soft toys placed alongside baby Lord Krishna.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

Reportedly, they have welcomed a baby girl.

Although Nick and Priyanka did not reveal the sex of their baby, several reports have mentioned that it’s a girl who was born 12 weeks early.

As per a report by DailyMail UK, "Priyanka doesn't have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it's not getting any easier."

"Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route," the report added.

Apparently, the baby was due in April but arrived prematurely.

Chopra Jonas tied knot with the American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur.

Meanwhile on work front, Priyanka will share screen space with Anthony Mackie in Kevin Sullivan's action film 'Ending Things'.

Chopra Jonas was recently seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections', and has wrapped the romantic comedy 'Text For You' opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series 'Citadel'.

In Bollywood, PeeCee will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:32 AM IST