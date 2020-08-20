Did you notice? Kangana Ranaut has an official Twitter account with a blue tick, new bio, and username

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made headlines long before news media outlets scavenged for scoops and trends on Twitter.
The ‘Queen’ actor who was MIA from social media, only shared promotional tweets and family moments via her team’s verified account on Instagram.
As for Twitter, the same team maintained an account to share the same.
However, it was Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel who called herself the official spokesperson for the actress and courted back to back controversies on the microblogging site until her account was suspended.
Eventually, the Twitter account allegedly handled by Kangana’s team became hyperactive after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The actor’s death added fuel to the existing debate on nepotism ignited by Kangana, and the actress waded into the same, thus becoming the crusader seeking justice for Sushant.
The team account continued to make explosive statements, sharing news about the starlet and posting quotes on her behalf in third person.
However, it gradually transitioned into a first-person account handled by Kangana herself.
At first, it was named as ‘Team Kangana Ranaut’. It was at an unverified stage and mostly tweeted in third person like “Kangana says”.
By the end of July, it was verified and began commenting on every entertainment news under Bollywood.
In August, the username was changed to “Kangana Ranaut”. The tweets were then posted in first person using “I”.
The bio also read as “An Artist who is Recipient of Padmashri, Three national awards, highest grossing female centric films. Budding Filmmaker and a Wannabe environmentalist.”
For those unversed, Twitter had suspended Rangoli Chandel’s account for hate-mongering. Kangana defended her sister back then and urged the Indian government to ‘demolish’ Twitter and create similar indigenous platforms.
Guess that didn’t work out for Miss Ranaut and she has finally compromised with the microblogging platform.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)