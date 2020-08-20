Did you notice? Kangana Ranaut has an official Twitter account with a blue tick, new bio, and username

Eventually, the Twitter account allegedly handled by Kangana’s team became hyperactive after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor’s death added fuel to the existing debate on nepotism ignited by Kangana, and the actress waded into the same, thus becoming the crusader seeking justice for Sushant.

The team account continued to make explosive statements, sharing news about the starlet and posting quotes on her behalf in third person.

However, it gradually transitioned into a first-person account handled by Kangana herself.

At first, it was named as ‘Team Kangana Ranaut’. It was at an unverified stage and mostly tweeted in third person like “Kangana says”.