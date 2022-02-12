Did you notice Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha in 'Gehraiyaan'?

It is very rare and unusual for family members of an actor to make cameos in films. While not in person, Deepika Padukone, managed to get her sister Anisha to appear in the latest release ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a portrait of Deepika and Anisha in the concluding scenes of the film. Those who have watched it, can go back to the scene where Deepika heads to her ex-boyfriend Karan’s (Dhairya Karwa) engagement party.

Among the multiple frames added in the scene alongside the engagement party invite, one portrait is of Deepika and Anisha from their childhood days.

Here’s the original picture.

Advertisement

Billed as a romantic drama, 'Gehraiyaan' talks about love and complex human relationships. The film released on Prime Video on February 11.

Talking about her character Alisha in the film, Deepika said it was her story that was emotionally draining.

"I don't think I can say there's one thing that drained me. I think just the backstory of the character is the baggage that she's carrying from the past. The emotional and mental turmoil she is going through when you see her in the film and the circumstances around her throughout the film," she said.

"So, it's like the character has been layered from the start so the minute you introduced to the character you realise that she is already at quite a juncture in her life in a sense so I think the hardest part was obviously was the conviction with the choices that are being made by this character and the repercussions of the choices," Deepika added.

"So, emotionally that sort of turmoil of choices and consequences was the most difficult part for me."

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the Amazon Original movie had its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:11 AM IST