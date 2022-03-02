Did you notice 'Badhaai Do' fame Chum Darang in Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Actress Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kaithiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is continuing it’s golden run at the box-office. The film released on February 25 and has received positive reviews from critics and fans.

Arunachali star Chum Darang, who made her Bollywood debut with Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in 'Badhaai Do', was also a part of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

She played a pivotal role in the film and has now shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of the Bhansali directorial.

In the photos, Chum can be seen dressed in a saree or a long skirt. Take a look:

It may be mentioned that in 'Badhaai Do', Chum essayed the role of Bhumi's girlfriend. She also featured in several advertisements before her Bollywood debut. The actress made her web debut in 2020 with the show 'Pataal Lok'.

Chum of Mirsam Village near Pasighat has won various beauty pageants like Miss AAPSU 2010. She was one of the finalists of North East Diva 2014. She also holds the title of Miss Tiara India International 2017.

Not just this, Chum is also the owner of a coffee cafe called 'Cafe Chu' at Pasighat.

Talking about her second Bollywood film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:47 PM IST