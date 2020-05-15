Did you notice Anushka and Virat’s action figure lookalikes wearing superhero costume in their living room?

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is elated on the release of 'Paatal Lok’ – an Amazon Prime original produced by her. Sharing the excitement of the web series rolling out amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Sharma wrote on Instagram, “Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok.”
Anushka can be seen sitting on her living room floor posing alongside her TV screen. However, a closer look at the picture shows a cartoon-style portrait of her wedding with husband Virat Kohli. Not just that, the duo also has their personalised action figures in superhero costume right next to the frame. Have a look.
The thriller web series "Paatal Lok" will release on May 15. The trailer was launched on Monday night.
The over three-minute trailer gives a glimpse into a layered crime story, which revolves around Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police officer in Delhi who is put on an extremely high-profile case.
He is on the lookout for four criminals -- serial killer Vishal "Hathoda" Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope "Chaaku" Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M. (Aasif Khan), and Mary "Cheeni" Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) -- behind a failed assassination attempt of a well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi). The thrilling chase leads him to the dark alleys of -- 'Paatal Lok'.
The trailer also introduced Gul Panag as Renu, Chaudhary's wife.
"The show has been a labour of love, and I hope audiences across the globe experience the same joy we did creating it," said Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma, who is a producer of the show at the actress's Clean Slate Filmz.
The nine-part Amazon Original Series, stars Jaideep Ahlawat, is directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy.
