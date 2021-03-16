Did you know? Urvashi Rautela drinks this expensive black alkaline water which costs Rs 4,000 per litre

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who wrapped up the shoot of her Tamil debut, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday as she returned from Delhi.
The model-actress was seen in a chic ensemble, rocking a pair of back leggings with a white tank top and crop blazer. She completed her look with white sneakers and quirky sunglasses.
While she looked as elegant as ever, what grabbed our attention was the bottle of water in Uravshi's hand.
She was seen holding a bottle of Blk, which is a premium alkaline water infused with Fulvic Trace. The black water, which is reportedly also consumed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, helps you stay hydrated and high in pH.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela is shooting for her upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash', in which we will be seeing her with Randeep Hooda playing the lead.
It is a real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra, directed by Neeraj Pathak. According to the sources, Urvashi Rautela has signed a three films deal with Jio Studios.
One of the most exciting ones is an international project with the Egyptian superstar Mohamad Ramadan and several others like a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' and a Hindi remake of 'Thirutu Payale 2'.