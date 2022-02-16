Did you know? THIS was Bappi Lahiri's last song which featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor

India lost another legendary voice on February 15. Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night at Criticare Hospital where he was admitted for certain post-Covid issues.

Interestingly, his last song was from the movie 'Baaghi 3' called 'Bhankas' and starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

The song was a remix of Lahiri's song 'Ek Aankh Maru Toh' from the 1984 film 'Tohfa'. The original song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

The revamped version is composed by Tanishq Bagchi, while Lahri, Dev Negi and Jonita Gandhi sang the song.

The veteran singer was 69 years old and had tested positive for Covid-19 in April last year, after which he was being treated for multiple illnesses.

He was brought to the hospital after his health deteriorated on Tuesday night and doctors tried to revive him but they couldn't.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.

Born in West Bengal, Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film 'Daadu' and launched his Bollywood career with a film, 'Nanha Shikari'.

He shot to global fame with his chartbusting music for 'Disco Dancer' and the song 'Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja...", and later the superhit music for 'Zakhmee', 'Lahu Ke Do Rang'.

