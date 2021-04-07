Did you know? This blonde beauty is Shashi Kapoor’s granddaughter Aliya Kapoor

Late actor Shashi Kapoor was best known for Adonis looks, ultra-refined manners, seraphic smile and sophisticated bearing which made him a darling of the movie buffs.

Blessed with an ounce of the same is his granddaughter Aliya Kapoor, the 22-year-old blonde beauty who has gone viral for her charismatic looks.

For those unversed, Aliya is the daughter of Karan Kapoor, son of Shashi and Jennifer Kendal.

Aliya is also the cousin sister of Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, and Riddhima.