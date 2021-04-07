Did you know? This blonde beauty is Shashi Kapoor’s granddaughter Aliya Kapoor

Late actor Shashi Kapoor was best known for Adonis looks, ultra-refined manners, seraphic smile and sophisticated bearing which made him a darling of the movie buffs.
Blessed with an ounce of the same is his granddaughter Aliya Kapoor, the 22-year-old blonde beauty who has gone viral for her charismatic looks.
For those unversed, Aliya is the daughter of Karan Kapoor, son of Shashi and Jennifer Kendal.
Aliya is also the cousin sister of Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, and Riddhima.
Shashi, the youngest brother of famous Kapoor brothers of Bollywood, made his onscreen debut in his elder brother Raj Kapoor's directorial film "Aag" as a child actor. And in 1961, Shashi debuted as full-fledged hero in Yash Chopra's film "Dharmputra".
For his contribution to Indian cinema, he was honoured thrice with National Awards. He was also conferred the Padma Bhushan. Films like "Deewar", "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" and "Kabhie Kabhie" were some of his iconic films.
As a producer, he worked on films such as "Junoon", "Vijeta" and "36 Chowringhee Lane". Later, he made his directorial debut in 1991 with "Ajooba".
The famous Prithvi theatre in Mumbai is the brainchild of Jennifer and Shashi. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984, meanwhile Shashi died in 2017 after battling liver cirrhosis. He was 79.