Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput was the only actor in the world to be trained by NASA?

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday remembered her brother and called him her 'pride'.
Sharing a picture of Sushant from a fan's tweet, where he is seen in an astronaut uniform, Kirti wrote, "Our Sushant Our Pride."
The tweet read, "The only actor in the world ever who actually got trained by NASA as Astronaut n even was set to go for 2024 Moon Mission! @itsSSR Our Sushant Our Pride."
For those unversed, Sushant was a part of a sci-fic film titled 'Chanda Mama Door Ke' helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh.
The actor had reportedly visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and got himself trained for the astronaut act in the film.
While the film got shelved later, Sushant wanted to go back and get a certified instructor's course done.
The actor had stated in an interview in 2019 that he will be learning to acquire the body language and mindset of an astronaut. He had said that his experience there was incomparable.
"For 20 years, I’ve lived with formulae and theories in my head. During the training sessions, I could actually feel zero gravity; I sat in a centrifug, experienced what it’s like to tumble in space. Everything I had read about became real. I was like a kid in a candy store. At times, I forgot that I was at NASA to shoot a film," he had said.
Sushant also wanted to send 100 kids to a NASA workshop. It was mentioned in the list of his 50 dreams that went viral after his unfortunate demise.
Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Early investigations by Mumbai Police concluded that Sushant died by suicide. The case is still under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation.
