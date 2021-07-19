Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput was the only actor in the world to be trained by NASA?

"For 20 years, I’ve lived with formulae and theories in my head. During the training sessions, I could actually feel zero gravity; I sat in a centrifug, experienced what it’s like to tumble in space. Everything I had read about became real. I was like a kid in a candy store. At times, I forgot that I was at NASA to shoot a film," he had said.

Sushant also wanted to send 100 kids to a NASA workshop. It was mentioned in the list of his 50 dreams that went viral after his unfortunate demise.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Early investigations by Mumbai Police concluded that Sushant died by suicide. The case is still under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation.