Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' was inspired by THIS show in which Ashutosh Gowariker played the lead role

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's critically acclaimed film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, completed 17 years of release on Friday (December 17).

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the film is inspired by a 90's show on ZeeTV. Yes, you read that right!

An anthology titled 'Love Stories' included an episode titled 'Vapasi' in which Ashutosh played Mohan, an NRI who comes back to India for his Kaveri amma. There he falls in love with a woman named Geeta.

Interestingly, not only did Ashutosh play the original Mohan, Kaveri amma's role was also played by late actor Kishori Ballal in both the iterations.

Here's a glimpse of the show:

The film was considered ahead of its time, and received critical acclaim after it released. It is now considered a cult classic of Hindi cinema.

Shah Rukh's performance in this film is also regarded as among the best performances of his career.

The film also starred Gayatri Joshi, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajesh Vivek, Lekh Tandon and others.

It revolved around the story of an NRI NASA scientist Mohan Bhargava, who returns to India to meet his old caretaker and bring her with him to the US. However, the people and the country carve a special space in his heart and he is unable to break away.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:56 PM IST