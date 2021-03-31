Did you know? Satish Kaushik had his daughter Vanshika at the age of 56 via surrogacy

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who tested Covid positive a while back, shared a photograph with daughter Vanshika from the hospital on Tuesday. He added that both of them were recovering.
"Father-Daughter hoping for COVID free world.. Thanks is a very small word to say but has big gratitude & emotions and compassion when u say it to ur dearest friends who stand by you in hard times. Thanking his doctors, friends and well wishers, the actor-filmmaker added: "Friends & Well Wishers I m recovering at home and Vanshika is feeling better today morning by wishes of god & u all .. THANKS," he wrote.
Very few are aware that Satish welcomed his baby girl in 2012 via surrogacy when he was 56.
For those unversed, the veteran star tragically lost his son Shanu when he was only two-years-old.
Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik had informed about his health in a Twitter post on March 17.
"Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks," the 64-year-old had written.
Kaushik's latest directorial was the film "Kaagaz", starring Pankaj Tripathi. The film, inspired by real events, released in January.
Speaking on why he chose to come back to direction after a gap of six years, Satish said, "I read a news article about Lal Bihari Mritak many years ago and I was touched by his journey. When I researched about him, I felt that his story deserved to be told and I wanted to do that myself. That's why I decided to helm this project after a gap of six years."
“Kaagaz” is a satire based in a small village in Uttar Pradesh. Tripathi plays Lal Bihari Mritak, a man who was officially declared dead. The story narrates how he had to work towards proving that he is alive.
“Kaagaz” also features Mita Vashisht and Amar Upadhyay, and is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.
