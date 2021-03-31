Did you know? Satish Kaushik had his daughter Vanshika at the age of 56 via surrogacy

Very few are aware that Satish welcomed his baby girl in 2012 via surrogacy when he was 56.

For those unversed, the veteran star tragically lost his son Shanu when he was only two-years-old.

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik had informed about his health in a Twitter post on March 17.

"Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks," the 64-year-old had written.