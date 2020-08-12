Did you know? Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis, wives Richa and Maanayata were also diagnosed with cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The news was confirmed by trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta on Tuesday night.

According to reports, Dutt will fly to the US for treatment soon.

Earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, as the news spread that the 61-year-old actor may have cancer, Dutt had taken to social media to urge well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted

Dutt's health came into focus last Saturday evening when he was rushed to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest discomfort and breathlessness. The actor had subsequently been discharged from the hospital.