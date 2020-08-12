Did you know? Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis, wives Richa and Maanayata were also diagnosed with cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The news was confirmed by trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta on Tuesday night.
According to reports, Dutt will fly to the US for treatment soon.
Earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, as the news spread that the 61-year-old actor may have cancer, Dutt had taken to social media to urge well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.
"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted
Dutt's health came into focus last Saturday evening when he was rushed to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest discomfort and breathlessness. The actor had subsequently been discharged from the hospital.
Nargis Dutt
Sadly, the wrath of cancer has been running through the Dutt family for ages.
Sanjay’s mother and yesteryear’s actress Nargis Dutt, who ruled the Hindi cinema in 40s and 50s, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1981.
After her cancer treatment in New York, she returned to India as her health was constantly deteriorating. She lost her battle with cancer three days before her son’s debut film ‘Rocky’.
In 1982, the Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established in her memory.
Richa Sharma
Sanjay Dutt’s first wife and actress Richa Sharma was diagnosed with brain tumour within two years of marriage. The couple has a daughter Trishala Dutt.
Richa married Sanjay in 1987 and died at the age of 32, at her parents’ home in New York in 1996.
Maanayata Dutt
Sanjay’s second wife and the CEO of his production house Maanayata Dutt was also diagnosed with tumour. Dutt told India Today, "I lost my mother Nargis and my first wife Richa (Sharma) to cancer. Naturally I worry if I hear that a close family member has taken ill."
Maanayata and Sanjay married in 2008 and are parents to twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra.
