Did you know? Salman Khan's first meet with bodyguard Shera had a Hollywood connection

Bollywood star Salman Khan's bodyguard Gurmeet Singh, better known as Shera has revealed that the actor is all set to launch his son, Tiger.

In his latest interview with a YouTube channel, Shera said that the star is waiting for the COVID-19 situation to relax to share the announcement.

Shera, who's been with Salman for over two decades and shares a close relationship with the 'Wanted' actor, also spoke about his first meeting with Bhai.

Talking to Viral Bollywood, Shera said, "We first met when I was handling security for Whigfield's show. She's a Hollywood singer, she'd come down. I met Salman again when Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood hero, had come to India. Speed had released and Matrix was about to release. I did my first show with Salman in Chandigarh, and we've been together ever since."