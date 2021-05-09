Did you know? Salman Khan's first meet with bodyguard Shera had a Hollywood connection

Bollywood star Salman Khan's bodyguard Gurmeet Singh, better known as Shera has revealed that the actor is all set to launch his son, Tiger.
In his latest interview with a YouTube channel, Shera said that the star is waiting for the COVID-19 situation to relax to share the announcement.
Shera, who's been with Salman for over two decades and shares a close relationship with the 'Wanted' actor, also spoke about his first meeting with Bhai.
Talking to Viral Bollywood, Shera said, "We first met when I was handling security for Whigfield's show. She's a Hollywood singer, she'd come down. I met Salman again when Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood hero, had come to India. Speed had released and Matrix was about to release. I did my first show with Salman in Chandigarh, and we've been together ever since."
The Salman and Shera association is now close to 26 years.
Shera and Salman had reportedly met in 1995 and he began working for the actor after the latter was mobbed in Chandigarh.
According to his Instagram bio, Shera is the proprietor of his own security company, Tiger Security, which serves to the high profile clients and stars.
Apart From Salman’s security Shera has also worked with international celebrities.
In one of the interviews, Shera had said: "Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (As long as am alive, I will be with Bhai). I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat."
Meanwhile, Salman, on the work front, is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.
Alongside Salman and Disha, 'Radhe' also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.
The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.
