Did you know 'Roja' actress Madhoo is Juhi Chawla's real-life devrani?

Bollywood actresses Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla and Madhoo will be seen as special guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The trio had a fun-filled evening with host Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians.

During the episode, Kapil asked Juhi about an unknown connection between her and Madhoo. Replying to the host, the 'Ishq' actress said, "Ya. Ye meri devrani hai (Yes, she is my sister-in-law)."

Setting the connection, Kapil said, "Aapke pati bade hain, inke pati se…us hisaab se (Because your husband is older than her husband… like that)." However, he jokingly said, "Nahi toh heroine toh ek doosre se choti hi hoti hain humesha (Otherwise, heroines are always younger than each other)."

His joke left everyone in splits, including guest judge Archana Puran Singh.

Madhoo is married to Anand Shah, who is the cousin of Jay Mehta, Juhi's husband.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhoo was recently seen with Kangana Ranaut in 'Thalaivii' in which she played the role of VN Janaki Ramachandran. The film is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Madhoo's father, P Raghunathan was a producer and according to media reports, she is the cousin of veteran actress Hema Malini.

On the other hand, Juhi married Jay in 1996 and have two children – a daughter Janhavi and son Arjun.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 04:26 PM IST