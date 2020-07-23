Did you know? Richa Chadha's character in 'Fukrey' was based on notorious flesh trader Sonu Punjaban

Excel Entertainment's franchise 'Fukrey' became a cult classic after tickling the audiences' funny bones and taking them on fun filled roller coaster rides twice. The first installment of the Mrighdeep Lamba directorial released in 2013 and featured Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The cast once again reunited with the team for a second instalment in 2017. Both, 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' were co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under their banner. While the 'jugaadu' boys Choocha, Hunny, Zafar and Lali left everyone in splits with their crazy tricks, Bholi Punjaban, a local don essayed by Richa Chadha is one of the most standout characters from 'Fukrey'. The eccentric character is so far among her most popular ones.

But, did you know that Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban character is loosely based on notorious flesh trader Sonu Punjaban?

Yes, Richa Chadha's character in the comedy franchise was inspired by Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban, who was recently sentenced to 24 years rigorous imprisonment. During the promotions of 'Fukrey, Richa while talking about her character told India Today, "There was a girl in Delhi, Sonu Punjaban. My character is loosely based on her. She got criminally active at a very early age. By the age of 20, she was known in entire North India."