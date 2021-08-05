Did you know? Radhika Madan auditioned for Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year'

Actress Radhika Madan, who recently starred in Netflix anthology 'Feels Like Ishq', revealed that she had auditioned for Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Radhika, who made her acting debut as Ishani in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', forayed into Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Pataakha' in 2018. She later featured in 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' and Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium'.

The actress who received critical acclaim for her performance in 'Pataakha' said that she didn't bag 'SOTY' because she gave "the worst audition" of her life. Radhika said that she doesn't blame anyone else for getting rejected and takes the responsibility for it.

"Nobody would have liked that audition, I'm damn sure," she told ETimes.

Madan said that while walking out of the Dharma Productions office, she promised herself to enjoy the character even if she doesn't get the project.