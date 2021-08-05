Did you know? Radhika Madan auditioned for Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year'

Actress Radhika Madan, who recently starred in Netflix anthology 'Feels Like Ishq', revealed that she had auditioned for Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
Radhika, who made her acting debut as Ishani in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', forayed into Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Pataakha' in 2018. She later featured in 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' and Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium'.
The actress who received critical acclaim for her performance in 'Pataakha' said that she didn't bag 'SOTY' because she gave "the worst audition" of her life. Radhika said that she doesn't blame anyone else for getting rejected and takes the responsibility for it.
"Nobody would have liked that audition, I'm damn sure," she told ETimes.
Madan said that while walking out of the Dharma Productions office, she promised herself to enjoy the character even if she doesn't get the project.
Radhika was last seen in Netflix's romantic anthology 'Feels Like Ishq'. She essays Avni in director Ruchir Arun's segment of the anthology, titled 'Save The Da(y)te'. She features opposite Amol Parashar.
'Feels Like Ishq' brings together six directors -- Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar.
The anthology stars Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur in leading roles.
It started streaming on Netflix from July 23.
Radhika Madan will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's upcoming Bollywood film 'Shiddat' alongside Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.