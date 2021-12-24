Did you know? Ishaan Khatter is a part of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence's Netflix film 'Don't Look Up'

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is all set to be featured in a Hollywood cameo. According to several media reports, Ishaan will be seen in the upcoming Netflix movie 'Don’t Look Up'.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the film premiered on the OTT platform from December 24.

If reports are to be believed, Ishaan features only for 10 seconds in the film, but it is a fun cameo.

'Don’t Look Up' is a science-fiction revolving around two astronomers (Lawrence and DiCaprio) who discover a comet is approaching Earth and have the potential to destroy it.

It also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande as herself and others.

For the unawares, Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel is also a part of the film.

Ishaan has also featured in several other international projects before this. He starred in 'Beyond The Clouds' directed by Iranian director Majid Majidi and was also a part of Mira Nair’s 'A Suitable Boy'.

On the work front, Ishaan recently kicked off the first schedule of his upcoming war drama, 'Pippa', in Amritsar. The film also features actors Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

