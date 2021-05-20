Did you know? Gauahar Khan got engaged to THIS filmmaker at the age of 20

Several Bollywood films and television shows have often made us believe in forever, but there have been many celebrities whose relationships have gone through many emotional hardships.
Not much is known about actress Gauahar Khan and filmmaker Sajid Khan's affair, but as per media reports, it was rumoured that 18 years ago, the two had got engaged.
Gauahar and Sajid were in a relationship and in 2003, the pair had got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony. The actress is 12 years younger than Sajid.
As per reports, Sajid had claimed that Gauahar had got bored of him, and he had clarified that had not cheated on her and was not a bad human being.
Gauahar made her acting debut in 2009 with Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh Salesman of the Year in the year 2009. Before that, she had a special appearance in the song Nasha from Aan: Men at Work. The actress had gained immense popularity after her song Parda in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and Jhallah Wallah from Ishaqzaade in 2014.
Back in 2013, Gauahar and actor Kushal Tandon met for the first time ever on a reality TV show Bigg Boss 7 which marked the beginning of their love story. The couple was fondly referred to as 'Gaushal' by their ardent fans.
The former lovers were together after the television show ended as well. However, one day, Kushal took to the internet by shock when he tweeted about splitting up with his ex-ladylove. Meanwhile, speculations about Gauahar Khan's engagement with Kushal Tandon were also rife.
Later, although the ex-couple never got back together, they did rekindle their friendship after addressing the tension between them multiple times to the media and on social media.
Last year, Gauahar married music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar. By profession, Zaid is a choreographer, influencer and has been a famous Tik Tok star. Reportedly, Gauahar and Zaid met for a Tik Tok video and became friends. It did not take much time for them to become good friends and gradually their friendship forged into a serious relationship.
In one of her interviews before getting married, Gauahar had said that she did not believe in the idea of being with someone when she met Zaid. Yet she believes that she feels that this was something different because she had never met someone like him.
The couple tied the knot on December 25, 2020, however, their wedding for a close-knit ceremony owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
