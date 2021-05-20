Did you know? Gauahar Khan got engaged to THIS filmmaker at the age of 20

Several Bollywood films and television shows have often made us believe in forever, but there have been many celebrities whose relationships have gone through many emotional hardships.

Not much is known about actress Gauahar Khan and filmmaker Sajid Khan's affair, but as per media reports, it was rumoured that 18 years ago, the two had got engaged.

Gauahar and Sajid were in a relationship and in 2003, the pair had got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony. The actress is 12 years younger than Sajid.

As per reports, Sajid had claimed that Gauahar had got bored of him, and he had clarified that had not cheated on her and was not a bad human being.