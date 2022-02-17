Did you know? Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan were to get married on the same day in 1999

Born on February 18, 1966, Sajid Nadiadwala has been in the industry for close to three decades now and has given some record-breaking movies.

He is the grandson of famous filmmaker AK Nadiadwala, who has produced numerous Bollywood blockbusters in the past. After working as a production assistant for a while, Nadiadwala decided to start his own production at the age of 25.

He has written and produced films including 'Housefull', 'Baaghi' and also directed 'Kick' that brought him various debutant director awards. He also wrote the Marathi film 'Lai Bhaari' that was produced by Riteish Deshmukh.

Nadiadwala has been in the spotlight for his personal life in addition to his career. He was in a relationship with the late actress Divya Bharti, and following her death, he faced a lot of backlash. He eventually moved forward with his life, marrying journalist Wardha Khan.

But did you know superstar Salman Khan was the reason behind the marriage? On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Sajid had revealed an interesting fact about his marriage.

Nadiadwala and Salman had actually decided they will never get married until one fine day Salman decided that they should both get married on the same day.

"It was in 1999 when Salman suddenly decided to get married. And that we both would get married on the same day. He already had a girl. I had found a girl for myself. We both decided to get married together on November 18 which is the birthday of Salim Sir, Salman's father. So plans were made accordingly," Nadiadwala said on the show.

"Everything was set, even cards were sent out. Just six or five days before the wedding, Salman said 'I don't want to get married, I don't have the mood'. But then I was stuck. On the day of the wedding, Salman came on stage and whispered in my ears, 'There is a car outside, take it and run away'. I did not do so", he concluded laughing.

Salman's personal life has always evoked interest, be it his alleged affair with Sangeeta Bijlani, Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai. Even now, the actor's relationship status is a huge question mark.

Salman and Nadiadwala are close friends and have collaborated on a number of films.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:23 PM IST