Did you know? Disha Patani took dance lessons from Nora Fatehi

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, is known for hits such as 'Manohari', 'Dilbar', 'O saki saki', 'Kamariya', 'Ek toh kam zindagani' and 'Garmi.

Meanwhile, 'MS Dhoni' actor Disha Patani often leaves fans gasping for air with her sizzling moves.

But, did you know that Disha took dance lessons from the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor?

Yes, back in 2015, Nora had revealed that Disha Patani is her 'favourite student'.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Fatehi had written, "Thank you baby @dishapatani for the lovely best teacher gift.. glad to b ur dance teacher always!! #myfavstudent #beststudent #love."

The picture shows the actors flashing their beautiful smiles as they pose for a selfie. Nora is seen holding a card, a mug, a teddy bear and a few other gifts.

Check out the picture here: