Did you know? Disha Patani took dance lessons from Nora Fatehi

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, is known for hits such as 'Manohari', 'Dilbar', 'O saki saki', 'Kamariya', 'Ek toh kam zindagani' and 'Garmi.
Meanwhile, 'MS Dhoni' actor Disha Patani often leaves fans gasping for air with her sizzling moves.
But, did you know that Disha took dance lessons from the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor?
Yes, back in 2015, Nora had revealed that Disha Patani is her 'favourite student'.
Sharing a picture on Instagram, Fatehi had written, "Thank you baby @dishapatani for the lovely best teacher gift.. glad to b ur dance teacher always!! #myfavstudent #beststudent #love."
The picture shows the actors flashing their beautiful smiles as they pose for a selfie. Nora is seen holding a card, a mug, a teddy bear and a few other gifts.
Check out the picture here:
On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in Baaghi 3's dance number 'Do You Love Me', is gearing up for the release of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.
Apart from that, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in 'Ek Villain 2'. Disha will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.
On the other hand, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India.' It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.
