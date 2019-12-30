Did you know, Deepika and Ranveer gorge on traditional Sindhi food from this sweet mart in Mumbai?

True Deepika Padukone fans are aware that the Bollywood beauty is a big time foodie. Not only does she swear by her homemade ‘rasam’, but she also has a sweet tooth for some decadent deserts.

Deepika and Ranveer, who are busy with their respective projects, make time for a typical Sunday ritual like any other loving family. The couple, whenever in Mumbai, love to indulge in traditional Sindhi fare on their day off.

According to a report by Mid-Day, a well-known sweet mart in Khar serves authentic Sindhi dishes such as dal pakwan along with kadi, which are a must in Sindhi homes on a Sunday. The report further mentions that during the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak, Deepika revealed that she liked eating Sindhi food even before she married a Sindhi (Ranveer). Her favourite delicacies include sai bhaji and Sindhi curry.

Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November. The couple repeated their wedding ritual, which was a two-day affair. On the first day they visited the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh, followed by a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

DeepVeer will be sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film ’83, which will release on April 10, 2020. Ranveer will be essaying the titular role of former cricketer Kapil Dev, and Deepika will essay the role of his wife Romi.

Besides the duo also has individual projects lined up. Deepika will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which will release on January 10, 2020. She has also been roped in Shakun Batra's untitled romantic drama, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from that, she also has a film on Draupadi, and is in talks to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for a romantic comedy.

Ranveer on the other hand will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.