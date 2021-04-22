Did you know? Bobby Deol played cupid in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's love story

'The Big Bull' actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that it was actor Bobby Deol who first introduced him to his wife Aishwarya Rai.

In a recent interview, Abhishek revealed that he first met Aishwarya in Switzerland when she was shooting for the film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'. Abhishek, who was working as a 'production boy', had gone there for a recce, he said.

During a recent podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Abhishek shared, "I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland, because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations. I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that's when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film - Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and said 'Hey, why don't you come over for dinner?' And that's the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya."