Did you know? Ajay Devgn's 'MayDay' is inspired by the 2015 Doha-Kochi flight incident?

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has commenced work as a director and actor for one of most-awaited films MayDay. The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in April 2022 and is likely to clash with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Ajay Devgn-starrer is inspired by an astonishing but little-known true incident.

As per the report, MayDay is inspired by the 2015 episode of a Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a close shave due to poor visibility.

After several failed attempts, the plane had landed at Trivandrum airport with only 250 kg of fuel left. Reportedly, the dangerous landing could have had disastrous consequences, the final investigation report that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had submitted to the government had said.

The incident took place on in 2015 and the flight had nearly 150 passengers and crew members on board.

Directed and produced by Ajay, Mayday also stars Angira Dhar in a pivotal role. YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, will make his acting debut with the film.

However, the details of their characters have been kept under wraps.

MayDay went on floors in December 2020 and major portions of the film have already been shot. Reportedly, the final schedule of the film was scheduled to happen in April-end but due to the surge in coronavirus cases, Ajay Devgn has decided to put this schedule on hold.