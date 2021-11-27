Did you know? Ahan Shetty’s ‘Tadap’ was filmed where Suniel Shetty’s father ‘started his life in a canteen’

Director Milan Luthria, best known for ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ and ‘Baadshaho’, is back with a directorial after almost four years, ‘Tadap’ starring debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.

In an interview with Zoom, Milan revealed that on the first day of shooting ‘Tadap’, Ahan’s parents Suniel and Mana came to wish them, during which the actor got very emotional. He told Milan, that his father Veerapa Shetty had started life in a small canteen in the same cinema.

He told the filmmaker, “I don’t know whether its destiny or I don’t know what it is, he is watching from above, that of all the places, without even me telling you, you chose this particular place where I used to come as a child and have my lunch and help my father.”

‘Tadap’ is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action-drama RX 100.

Talking about the film Milan had told The Free Press Journal, “Tadap is a different story. This was something I never ever thought of. I like Ahan very much. But I tested him because I wanted to gauge his potential more. I tested Tara also. After that, I started thinking about who they are? They were my actors. They were professional actors on set. They had to work very hard as this is a tough action film loaded emotionally and dramatically. I threw them into the deep end, and they have come out with flying colours.”

Fox Star Studios presents, ‘Tadap’, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to release on 3rd December, 2021.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 09:48 AM IST