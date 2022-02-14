Did you know? Abhishek Bachchan beat Will Smith in THIS Guinness World Record category

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has made it to the Guinness Book of World records twice.

For the unawares, the greatest number of public appearances by a film star at different cities in 12 hours promoting the same film is seven by Abhishek. He walked the red carpet, signed autographs and introduced his film 'Delhi 6' at cinemas in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Mumbai on 22 February 2009.

Abhishek travelled 1,800 km in just under 12 hours by car and private jet. At the final location, Mumbai, he was joined on the red carpet by co-star Sonam Kapoor.

He defeated Will Smith in the same category who had done three press events in two hours in the year 2004 for his film ‘I, Robot’.

According to a report in ETimes, he again made it to the Guinness Book of World when he reversed the real-life roles with his father Amitabh Bachchan in 'Paa'.

Over the years, Abhishek has given us some stellar performances in films like 'Guru', 'Dhoom' series, 'Bob Biswas', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Yuva' and many more.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen playing the titular role in the crime-thriller 'Bob Biswas' which is a spin-off to the film 'Kahaani' that was released in 2012.

Abhishek will also be seen in second season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. He also has 'Dasvi' directed by Tushar Jalota in the pipeline.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:32 PM IST