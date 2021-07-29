Did you know? Aamir Khan's THIS demand prompted Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to finish 'Rang De Basanti' on time

Bollywood filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, in his autobiography 'The Stranger in the Mirror', has revealed that superstar Aamir Khan had demanded to be paid double the amount, Rs 8 crore, in case the film was delayed.
The filmmaker has mentioned in his book that it was the actor's demand that helped him complete the movie before deadline.
Rang De Basanti was released on January 26, 2006.
Showering praise on the 'Rang De Basanti' star, the filmmaker stated that Aamir imbibed the soul of DJ and Chandrashekhar Azad and gave his own interpretation to it, ranging from the sublime to the mundane qualities of the character.
"Bharathi (the filmmaker’s wife) had given me a quote which she had read, 'There are two primary choices in life. Either you let things be the way they are. Or take responsibility for changing them.' I sent Aamir the same as a one-line brief for his character impetus," Mehra wrote.
He called Aamir a visionary who understands everything that is going wrong or right with the creative process.
Elaborating on what Aamir's clause was, the director went on to add, "Sometimes, tough decisions like 'let’s shoot for 10 more days' became easy because Aamir backed the need to do it. Also, he had no ego about whose scene it was. If the scene belonged to the other boys, he would happily stay in the background because the film’s narrative was the Bible that could not be tampered with. Aamir’s cinematic understanding remains unparalleled in our industry. Without his nod, RDB would have been another dreamer’s script gathering the dust of apathy and inertia."
"While signing on the dotted line, Aamir included a clause, which was the reason I ended up making the movie on time in the first place. Here’s an example: 'If my fee is 4 crore and you don’t pay me on time, then you’ll have to pay me 8 crore for defaulting,' he had said. I had never even seen 8 crore till then," Mehra added.
The filmmaker also revealed how Daniel Craig had auditioned for a part in 'Rang De Basanti', but couldn’t do the film as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond at the time.