Did you know? Aamir Khan's THIS demand prompted Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to finish 'Rang De Basanti' on time

He called Aamir a visionary who understands everything that is going wrong or right with the creative process.

Elaborating on what Aamir's clause was, the director went on to add, "Sometimes, tough decisions like 'let’s shoot for 10 more days' became easy because Aamir backed the need to do it. Also, he had no ego about whose scene it was. If the scene belonged to the other boys, he would happily stay in the background because the film’s narrative was the Bible that could not be tampered with. Aamir’s cinematic understanding remains unparalleled in our industry. Without his nod, RDB would have been another dreamer’s script gathering the dust of apathy and inertia."

"While signing on the dotted line, Aamir included a clause, which was the reason I ended up making the movie on time in the first place. Here’s an example: 'If my fee is 4 crore and you don’t pay me on time, then you’ll have to pay me 8 crore for defaulting,' he had said. I had never even seen 8 crore till then," Mehra added.

The filmmaker also revealed how Daniel Craig had auditioned for a part in 'Rang De Basanti', but couldn’t do the film as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond at the time.