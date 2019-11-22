Did Vicky Kaushal refuse a film on condoms?

Vicky Kaushal’s filmography will demand anyone’s attention. He started off with an intense film like Masaan, starred in films of different flavours such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan and Raazi, and established himself as a part of the A-lister club with his blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Given that he has indeed established himself as a versatile actor, we quite expect him to broaden his arena. However, if a recent report is to be believed, then Vicky was approached for a film that revolved around contraceptives, but turned it down.

The makers, who offered him a film on condoms, probably thought Vicky would give a green signal. But we hear the actor said he’d like to keep it for another time and wasn’t interested for now. Not up for a lot of experiments yet, is he?

The actor has a handful of interesting projects coming, though. He will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, based on historical revolutionist Udham Singh.

He has also signed Meghna Gulzar’s film, based on the life of Indian Army’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky is also a part of Dharma production’s horror franchise Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The first edition releases on 21st February 2020.