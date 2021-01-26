Did Varun Dhawan hint at Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha's wedding?

Earlier, Shraddha also wished Varun by commenting on his post - "Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness."

Varun and Shraddha have worked together in the Remo D'Souza's dance film franchise - 'ABCD 2' and 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Rumours of Shraddha dating Rohan have been doing rounds for a while, and there were also reports that they are planning to take their relationship to the next level, and tie the knot.

However, father Shakti Kapoor rubbished the speculation and told an entertainment website, "Bullsh*it. There is no truth to it. Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for the coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is totally focussed on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is chock-a-block for the next 2 years. All this is crap."

On work front, Shraddha has been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.