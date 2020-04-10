Did 'tweet copier' Urvashi Rautela really go to IIT?

While life in quarantine is bringing out the productive assets in many, for some laziness has taken over to an extent where copy pasting words seem the better option than writing it out.
Although, that has always been the case for Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is also the 'youngest most beautiful woman in the universe'.
And it does not end there, as the 26-year-old boasts of being a Thespian, Vocalist, Miss Universe, Theatre Enthusiast, Whiz Kid...
...Athlete, National Level Basketball Champion, an 'IITian', and the only actor to win maximum number of beauty titles in entire history.
Her bios on social media platforms remind us of a certain Dragon Queen (RIP Dany) and her long list of titles which she used to introduce herself to every single person in Westeros.
Coming back to the universe where Urvashi Rautela is the youngest most beautiful woman, she has also been in the spotlight for plagiarizing the review of Oscar winning film 'Parasite', and now for 'copy-pasting' Sidharth Malhotra's tweet for which she clapped back at the media outlet and blamed Mumbai Police.
But, now our main focus is the 'IITian' in her social media bios. Urvashi boasts of clearing the Indian Institute of Technology -- the most prestigious engineering institute in India -- with good scores.
"The field I'm in right now is because of family pressure and push from them and friends. From heart I'm a science student. I've cleared IIT with really good scores and was to be an engineer," Urvashi revealed in an interview with Khaleej Times in 2017.
Although there is no proof of Urvashi in an IIT campus, did the 26-year-old really go to IIT?
Let us revisit 1994, the year in which Urvashi was born.
For IIT, one has to be a 16-year-old minimum. In 2010, she turned 16 and let's say, signed up for IIT.
In 2012, she won the Miss Universe title, but was that whilst preparing for IIT?
In 2013, she made her Bollywood debut, was she on shoot whilst preparing for IIT in 2012?
In the famous voice of Arnab Goswami, dear Urvashi Rautela, the nation wants to know (well, not really) your successful IIT journey.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)