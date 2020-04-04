Did Taapsee Pannu chop off her hair amid quarantine?

With many celebs contemplating on their looks, especially hair amid quarantine, Taapsee Pannu also decided to share her hair woes in a series of posts on Instagram.
The curly haired diva took to the photo sharing app and posted a picture of her in a short bob. However, it’s a throwback picture, which the actress has dug out from her archives. "Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn’t handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh ‘ghar ki kheti’ hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes So chop chop", she captioned the post.
Earlier she also shared another video of her hair when she experimented with bold colours. She wrote, "I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have Statutory warning: please don’t try this at home.... or anywhere, if you can’t spend hours pampering your hair."
Pannu is using her quarantine time to take care of her hair and get her natural curls back that were damaged due to showbiz. “This is one throwback I am trying really hard to achieve again. The Bed hair I will kill for! Curly hair have their own mind I believe. It’s all on their mood. This was the time when I used to wash my hair in the night n wake up with near perfect curls. Now with weeks n weeks of blow drying and straightening for films n events my curls give up. So the trick is to pamper them and take really good care to let them be in their full glory ! Now getting back to my oil massage with full motivation”, she wrote in another post.
On the work front, Taapsee has her kitty full with upcoming movies like "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".
