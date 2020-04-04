Did Taapsee Pannu chop off her hair amid quarantine?

With many celebs contemplating on their looks, especially hair amid quarantine, Taapsee Pannu also decided to share her hair woes in a series of posts on Instagram.

The curly haired diva took to the photo sharing app and posted a picture of her in a short bob. However, it’s a throwback picture, which the actress has dug out from her archives. "Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn’t handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh ‘ghar ki kheti’ hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes So chop chop", she captioned the post.