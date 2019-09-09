Did Sushant Singh Rajput refuse to work with rumoured ex-flame Sara Ali Khan?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan collaborated for her debut film Kedarnath. The two then rumoured to be dating hit a rough patch even before the film’s release. The film didn’t make much at the box office, but gave Sara a strong start to her career.

According to reports, a leading entertainment portal revealed Sushant has refused to work with Sara Ali Khan again. The actor was approached for a brand commercial to romance Sara however he chose not to be paired with his ex-flame again.

Sara’s debut Kedarnath was based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods and since has been part of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. She is rumoured to be dating her Love Aaj Kal sequel co-star Kartik Aaryan, and is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Sushant on the other hand is rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakroborty, however he had refused to talk about the claims during a recent interviews. They are often spotted traveling together in and out of the city. Some of his upcoming films are Dil Bechara and Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez. He was seen in the recently released Chhichore costarring Shraddha Kapoor that earned close to Rs 20 crore in two days.